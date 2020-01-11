Lynnwood City Council to elect new council, liaison positions at Jan. 13 meeting

The Lynnwood City Council at its Jan. 13 business meeting is scheduled toelect its new council president and vice president for the 2020 year.

At its Jan. 6 work session, two councilmembers — George Hurst and Christine Frizzell — said they would be seeking the vacant president position on the council. Frizzell currently serves as the council’s vice president. The position is for one year.

Also, the council will confirm the appointments of various council liaison positions discussed at the Jan. 6 meeting. After the vote, the newly-elected council president will appoint additional city board and commission member positions.

During the meeting, the council will also discuss the proposed agenda items for the annual council summit that will be held on Feb 8.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.