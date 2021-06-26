Lynnwood City Council to finalize Comprehensive Plan amendments list at June 27 business meeting

The Lynnwood City Council is set Monday to finalize the proposed list of amendments to the 2021 Comprehensive Plan for further review by staff.

Recently, three amendments were presented to the council — two from city staff proposing changes to the language in two subarea plans and one from Housing Hope, an Everett-based nonprofit that plans to partner with the Edmonds School District to offer housing to homeless students. At the its June 28 business meeting, the council will finalize the 2021 Comprehensive Plan Proposed Amendment List (PAL), or, docket, for further study. Items placed on the docket will be further reviewed by staff, with final review and a decision by the council in the fall.

In other business, the council is scheduled to extend the city’s contract for public defender services. The city pays a flat monthly fee of $60,000 for these services and the proposed contract extension will maintain the same monthly flat fee amount for the extended two-year period.

The council will also have a discussion regarding the city’s municipal court needing to hold sessions in the council chambers, located in Lynnwood City Hall, during construction of the Community Justice Center starting this October through June 2022.

Also during the meeting, the council will confirm the appointment of two new members to the city’s civil services commission.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

