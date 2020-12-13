Lynnwood City Council to consider 2021 salary schedule, other items at Dec. 14 business meeting

During its final meeting before breaking for the winter holidays, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote on several ordinances and other agenda items at its Dec. 14 business meeting.

The council will vote next week on the city’s proposed salary schedule for 2021, which reflects cost-of-living adjustments to city staff salaries. The adjustments are in accordance with labor agreements between the city and the Lynnwood Police Guild, the Police Management Guild and other labor representatives.

The council will also vote on adoption of an ordinance amending the city’s municipal codes to establish the new development and business services (DBS) department. DBS is a new department that consolidates existing department functions of community development, economic development and public works – development engineering services. In addition, the council is set to vote on confirmation of a new DBS director.

In other business, the council is scheduled to:

– Vote on a proposed ordinance amending the city’s municipal code to use $1 million from the city’s Economic Development Infrastructure Fund (EDIF) to resolve a shortfall in the general fund as a result of COVID-19.

– Vote on an ordinance related to salaries for the city’s elected officials. The council recently voted to disband the city’s salary commission after it recommended a 10% pay increase in the 2021-22 biennium. Prior to the recommendation — which is binding by state law — the mayor and city council requested that their salaries not be increased in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the meeting, the council will discuss whether they can repeal the recommendation and how to move forward.

Read more about these agenda items in Lynnwood Today’s previous story.

Under the council’s unanimous consent agenda, the council will vote to approve:

The confirmation of appointment Rhiannon Kruse to the city’s Arts Commission.

The confirmation of appointment Patrick Decker to the city’s Civil Service Commission.

The confirmation of board and commission re-appointments to the city’s Tourism Advisory Committee/Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

The confirmation of board and commission re-appointments to the city’s Civil Service Commission.

An interlocal agreement between the city and South County Fire for city fleet services.

An interlocal agreement between the city and Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) for the 196th Street Southwest Project.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. For more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.