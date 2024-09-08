Lynnwood City Council to get preview of 2025-26 biennial budget Sept. 9

The Lynnwood City Council will get a first look at the city’s 2025-2026 biennial budget Monday, Sept. 9. Finance Director Michelle Meyer will present general fund revenue and expenditures in 2024 and also a proposed budget for the next two years.

The presentation will include a closer look at the city’s current and future operating revenue (such as property tax, sales tax, utility taxes and charges for fines and forfeitures) and operating expenditures. A more comprehensive and detailed biennial budget with revenues and expenditures for all the city’s funds will be presented during the Oct. 14 council meeting.

Also during the meeting, public works staff will present for council adoption the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and the Capital Facilities Plan (CFP).

The TIP is a federally mandated, short-term plan that outlines and prioritizes transportation projects seeking federal funding, typically covering a four-year period.

The CFP is a planning document that outlines and prioritizes the city’s major capital projects, typically covering a six-year period, to coordinate scheduling and funding for infrastructure development and maintenance.

The public works presentation will review what projects are on the city’s agenda from 2025 through 2030 and summarizes the general expected costs associated with these projects.

Other agenda items include two proclamations — for National Service Dog Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month — and a presentation of the Puget Sound Region Council (PSRC) VISION 2050 award to the City of Lynnwood and One Trent (a Seattle-based development firm).

The city also will be hosting a budget open house Wednesday, Sept. 11 to let residents ask questions and learn about the city budget.

The Sept. 9 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on the city webpage and review the agenda here.