Lynnwood City Council to hear city department budget proposals at Oct. 26 business meeting

The Lynnwood City Council at its Oct. 26 business meeting will hear preliminary 2021-22 biennium budget proposals from four city departments.

Budget proposals will be delivered from the Lynnwood Municipal Courts, Information Technology Department, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts and the Lynnwood Police Department.

In other business, there will be a public hearing for a proposed ordinance that would temporarily extend the expiration date for land use approvals and permits.

Currently, land use approvals have a two-or three-year deadline to accomplish conditions of approval and required improvements. Most have an optional one-year extension approvable by the mayor or community development director. The proposed changes will temporarily add an additional year for property owners and developers to complete conditions of approval and improvements and extend the Accessory Dwelling Unit recording deadline to 30 days.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

