Lynnwood City Council to hold Housing Action Plan public hearing May 10

Posted: May 6, 2021 11

The Lynnwood City Council will conduct a public hearing May 10 for the city’s proposed Housing Action Plan. Community members are invited to attend virtually and to provide comments, either orally or in writing.

The council has received monthly briefings on this project. The final briefing was held during the council’s April 5 work session. More information about the plan can also be found in previous briefings and additional project information at www.lynnwoodwa.gov/housingactionplan.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME