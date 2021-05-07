Lynnwood City Council to hold Housing Action Plan public hearing May 10

The Lynnwood City Council will conduct a public hearing May 10 for the city’s proposed Housing Action Plan. Community members are invited to attend virtually and to provide comments, either orally or in writing.

Hearing Date: Monday, May 10, 2021

6 p.m. Place: Virtual Meeting Via Zoom online at lynnwoodwa.zoom.us/j/ 83626576445 or via phone at (253) 215-8782, meeting code 83626576445. Periodically meeting information changes. Check the Council website at www.lynnwoodwa.gov/ Government/City-Council to confirm the Zoom link and phone number.

Agenda: Meeting materials and form to submit a written comment are available here

The council has received monthly briefings on this project. The final briefing was held during the council’s April 5 work session. More information about the plan can also be found in previous briefings and additional project information at www.lynnwoodwa.gov/ housingactionplan.com