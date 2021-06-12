Lynnwood City Council to hold public hearing June 14 on proposed changes to Comprehensive Plan

The Lynnwood City Council will hold a public hearing Monday night regarding proposed amendments to the city’s Comprehensive Plan 2021.

The hearing will focus on three proposed changes to the city’ comprehensive plan. Lynnwood city staff are asking the council to add policy language to two of the city’s subarea plans — one regarding zoning near Edmonds College and the adjacent neighborhoods and the other covering zoning along Highway 99 — to increase competitiveness for projects seeking funding through low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC).

A third proposal from Housing Hope and the school district suggests changing the zoning of a portion of the ballfield at Cedar Valley Community School — located at 19200 56th Avenue West — to allow for a future housing development for homeless students and their families.

In other business, the council will vote on multiple ordinances that include:

the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP)

the Six-Year Capital Facilities Plan (CFP)

an amendment to the city’s codes to bring them into compliance with recently passed state drug laws.

Also during the meeting, the council will discuss council liaison updates on city boards and commissions.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.