Lynnwood City Council to hold public hearings for proposed 2021-22 budget, tax levy at Nov. 9 business meeting

The Lynnwood City Council will hold two public hearings during its Nov. 9 business meeting — one for the proposed 2021-22 biennium budget and another for the proposed 2021 property tax levy.

The city’s proposed budget includes a general operating property tax levy of $4.3 million for collection in 2021. This the same amount of the current 2020 property tax levy amount and will result in a decrease to the average house of approximately $1.50. This translates into a levy rate 54 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or 3 cents lower than the 2020 levy rate of 57 cents.

Due to the pandemic, staff have projected a decrease of more than $7 million from the last biennium in both revenues and expenditure. As a result, staff from each of the city’s departments have drafted budgets that include cost-saving measures. Budget reductions have reported across several city departments, including the Lynnwood Police Department and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department.

The public hearings will allow community members the opportunity to comment on the proposed budget and 2021 tax levy plan.

Also during the meeting, the council will confirm the appointment of three new members to city boards and commissions. Whitney Stohr and Baba Darboe will be appointed to the Parks and Recreation Board, while Eric Amundson will be appointmented to the Tourism Advisory Committee.

The council will also vote to confirm the re-appointments of members of the city’s Parks & Recreation Board, Arts Commission, History & Heritage Board and Human Services Commission.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

