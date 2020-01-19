Lynnwood City Council to hold work session, special business meeting Jan. 21

In recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20, the Lynnwood City Council meeting has been postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 21.

During the meeting, the council will interview three applicants for the city’s salary commission, two planning commission applicants and an ethics commission applicant.

The council will also discuss a draft planning calendar for preparation of the 2021-2022 biennial budget. Prior to approving a city budget, the council will hold public hearings for the community to provide input. The first hearing would occur before the issuance of the Mayor Nicola Smith’s preliminary budget and therefore would focus on budget objectives and forecasted revenues.

Following the work session, the council will hold a special business meeting the same evening on whether to confirm the commissioner candidates.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda for the work session, click here. To see the full agenda for the special business meeting, click here.