The Lynnwood City Council will start off the new year with a remote work session starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. The agenda includes discussion of 2021 council liaisons and the annual council summit agenda.

This meeting will be held electronically via Zoom. The public can hear the meeting live at www.LynnwoodWA.gov/Live, or join the meeting via Zoom using this link. Callers may listen by dialing +1-253-215-8782 . The meeting ID is: 836 2657 6445.

You can see the complete agenda here.