Lynnwood City Council sponsoring Let’s Talk About Safety event Sept. 27

The Lynnwood City Council is hosting another Let’s Talk About Safety event on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Library.

“Experts in the field will be available for discussion, giving youth and parents resources on how to move forward after recent acts of violence in the Lynnwood community,” the city said via social media.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.