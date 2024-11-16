Lynnwood City Council to meet for work sessions Monday, Wednesday

With discussions about the 2025-26 biennial budget continuing, the Lynnwood City Council will meet twice in work sessions during the upcoming week — on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 18 and 20
Monday’s meeting (agenda here) includes a discussion of
– 2025 legislative priorities
– A proposed draft salary schedule and ordinance for 2025
– 2025-2026 budget survey results
– 2025-2026 budget review
Wednesday’s meeting (agenda here) includes continued budget review and discussion of a proposed code amendment related to local permit review processes.
Both meetings will start at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
Find the information for watching the meetings via live-stream here.
