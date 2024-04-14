Lynnwood City Council to meet with Congressional staff during April 15 meeting

At its work session April 15, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to meet with representatives from the offices of U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and U.S. Congressman Rick Larsen for an update and discussion on national legislation.

Additional items set for Monday’s morning include:

– A discussion of plans for an April 17 joint summit between Lynnwood’s executive, legislative and judicial branches.

– A proposal to sell a half acre of land located at 19610 44th Ave. W., which was purchased in 2020 for $1.4 million and is no longer needed.

– Interviewing Tiffany Grunzel for a position on the Lynnwood Arts Commission.

– Further discussion about joining the National League of Cities and hiring a lobbyist to serve the city’s interests in Olympia.

The April 15 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.