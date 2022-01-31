Lynnwood City Council to receive Community Recovery Center, PARC Plan updates

The Lynnwood City Council is set Monday night to receive an update on the proposed Community Recovery Center project.

At its Jan. 31 work session, the council will receive a briefing from Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis regarding the Community Recovery Center, which is a planned emergency behavioral health facility to be located adjacent to the future Community Justice Center — a $69 million redevelopment of the city’s police department, jail and municipal courts.

Last year, a woman died by suicide in the Lynnwood jail last and push back toward the justice center prompted city officials to explore reducing the number of jail beds to make room for a two-level facility that would provide emergency behavioral health services. Additionally, the ground floor portion of the jail would also be reconfigured for medical and behavioral health services.

In other business, the council will receive a update on the city’s PARC (Parks, Arts, Recreation & Conservation) Plan.

The 2016-2025 PARC Plan aims to establish strategic directions, goals, policies and action items for the Parks,

Recreation Cultural Arts Department for 10 years and is due for a 6-year update to maintain state grant funding eligibility.

Also during the meeting, the council will discuss a proposal to use a portion of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds for street maintenance.

The city was allocated $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in response to the pandemic. Recently, the council has discussed using some of the funds to make transportation improvements like street and sidewalk upgrades. So far, the council has voted to spend $882,000 to fill city staff vacancies, fund technology upgrades to stream public meetings online and purchase police-worn body cameras.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. To view the full business meeting agenda, click here.