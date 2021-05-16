Lynnwood City Council to receive light rail, utility briefings at May 17 work session

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, May 17 night work session is scheduled to consider a staff proposal to change the city’s payment rule for water, waste and stormwater utilities as residents remain impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also during the meeting, council is set to receive an update from Sound Transit on the Lynnwood Link light rail expansion. During the meeting, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff will update the council on the project’s progress and operations.

In other business, the council will review multiple agenda items including:

– an agreement regarding Lynnwood 40th Multiple-Unit Housing Property Tax Exemption

-a contract amendment for the South Lynnwood Sub-Area Plan Consultant Services

-a lease agreement regarding the Lynnwood Police Department impound lot

-a lease agreement regarding the Lynnwood Police Department Evidence Warehouse

-a lease agreement regarding the golf course warehouse

-an upcoming public hearing for the city’s Six-Year Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) 2022 – 2027

-a contract supplement regarding the 188th Street Southwest Flood Wall

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

