Lynnwood City Council to receive two-part update on Community Justice Center during March 1 work session

The Lynnwood City Council is set to receive a two-part presentation on the future Community Justice Center at its March 1 work session.

The Lynnwood Police Department has partnered with the Community Health Center (CHC) to develop the Community Justice Center , which includes renovations to the existing building as well as expand east to the adjacent vacant site. Among other things, the site aims to offer a “continuation of care” to those seeking substance abuse treatment.

Construction for the facility is projected to cost $48 million, with an additional $18 million for design services, investigations and inspections, and furniture, furnishings and other facility fixtures.

The first part of the presentation will be an update from staff on the project. This will include a recap of the project’s background, an updated schedule, a facility design update and the project’s budget parameters. This presentation will be provided by both the Seattle-based design firm MacKenzie and the Lynnwood Police Department.

The second part of the presentation will be an update on the city’s financial position and the project’s financing. This will include updates to the city’s debt capacity, projected growth, debt affordability, and repayment plan. This presentation will be provided by PFM, the city’s financial consultants, and the police department.

In other business, the council is scheduled to receive an update on the Lynnwood 2024 Comprehensive Plan.

For the next three years, staff will be working to update Lynnwood’s Comprehensive Plan. The council has the final say on the comprehensive plan update and any requested changes.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

