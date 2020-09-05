Lynnwood City Council to resume meeting Sept. 8 after summer recess

After returning from its summer recess, the Lynnwood City Council will meet Tuesday night to discuss city codes regarding zoning, the city’s vegetation management program and the future Community Justice Center. Before breaking for recess, the council unanimously voted in August to confirm Jim Nelson as Lynnwood’s new police chief.

First, the council will discuss at its Sept. 8 work session a proposed development agreement that would amend the city’s code to expand flexibility provided through development agreements citywide. The proposed amendments would not impact the city’s single-family zones. Flexibility through development agreements is currently only permitted in Lynnwood’s City Center district and Regional Growth Center. Proposed changes will also allow binding site plans to vest to development agreement timelines.

The proposed code amendments include:

Expand development agreement eligibility citywide in non-single family zones;

Allow for longer vesting periods to align with development agreement timelines;

Provide flexibility in binding site plan requirements;

Recoup city costs related to these activities.

Next, the council will continue its discussion regarding the city’s use of the chemical weed killer glyphosate, commonly called Roundup. Responding to concerns raised last spring regarding the city public works department’s use of Roundup, the city agreed to cease using this on a trial basis and apply an organic clove-oil based herbicide instead.

Staff made this application in April and found this product to be highly ineffective in controlling weeds. Staff will brief the council on the efficacy of the product, walk through the adopted Integrated Pest Management Plan (IPMP), discuss the protocols used when making the application and conclude with staff’s desire to continue this program.

Also during the meeting, the council will discuss the city’s future Community Justice Center and review the results of a schematic design process as conducted by design firm Mackenzie. The schematic design process builds previous pre-design work presented to council.

After multiple space needs studies determined that the Lynnwood Police Department, jail and municipal court have outgrown their current facility, city officials decided to renovate the existing building as well as expand east to the adjacent vacant site. It would add a new public entry for safer public screening, another courtroom and a private assessment area. The new facility would also partner with the neighboring Community Health Center to help inmates meet court mandates like drug addiction and mental health treatments as well as health assessments like HIV testing for intravenous drug users.

In recognition of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7, the council will be meeting remotely via Zoom Tuesday, Sept. 8. The council will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. For more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.