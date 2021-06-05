Lynnwood City Council to review Comprehensive Plan amendments, discuss city staff leave

The Lynnwood City Council is set to receive briefings on multiple topics at its June 7 work session, including amendments to the city’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan and solid waste and recycling program.

City staff will detail proposed amendments to the 2021 Comprehensive Plan, including amending the College District Subarea Plan, the Highway 99 Subarea Plan and the future land use designation for a portion of the Cedar Valley Community School site to high-density multi-family.

Also during the meeting, the council will hold a discussion on offering administrative leave for the city’s management employees.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

