Lynnwood City Council to review fire services and new software Sept. 3

The Lynnwood City Council will hold a study session Tuesday, Sept. 3 to discuss potential amendments to fire prevention services included in Lynnwood’s existing interlocal agreement with South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

According to the agenda, the RFA has grown since 2022 by annexing three city jurisdictions, with a fourth jurisdiction “exploring annexation into the Authority.” Thus, the RFA and the City of Lynnwood are looking to amend the interlocal agreement and are starting to discuss changes for future fire prevention services.

The second part of the meeting will be a demonstration of SmartGov Permitting Software System, a cloud-based platform designed to help local and state governments manage permits, licenses, inspections and code enforcement more efficiently. The agenda says that the system streamlines the entire process, allowing residents to apply for permits online, track their status and access inspection results, which improves transparency and saves time for the government and the community.

The Sept. 3 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on the city webpage. You can review the agenda here.