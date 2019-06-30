Lynnwood City Council to review police department reports, Compassion With Boundaries initiative July 1

The Lynnwood City Council will be joined by members of the Lynnwood Police Department at its July 1 work session to discuss several matters regarding the department and the city.

First, the council will receive the police department’s 2018 Annual Report, which shows a decrease in arrests from 2017, due in part to change in retail store shoplifting procedures. The police department will also present its 2019-23 Strategic Plan to council.

The council will also continue previous discussions with the police department and the parks, recreation and cultural arts department regarding the city’s Compassion With Boundaries initiative.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.