Lynnwood City Council Vice President Jim Smith announces he’s running for mayor

Pointing to his 25 years of experience as a civic leader, Lynnwood City Council Vice President Jim Smith announced Monday he will be running for mayor in 2021.

“There is no other candidate in this race that has more experience, been more dedicated to their community, or has had as many years serving local organizations in so many areas,” he said. “Lynnwood residents deserve to have their voices heard and be represented by leaders that are seasoned in the community and sensitive to their issues.”

Smith is the third candidate to publicly announce for mayor. Fellow Councilmembers Christine Frizzell and George Hurst also recently announced their intentions to run for the position. Current Mayor Nicola Smith, who was elected in 2014, is not seeking a third term. The primary election is Aug. 3, 2021. The top two candidates will advance to the November general election.

If elected, Smith said he would focus on three key areas: reducing city-imposed taxes, reducing the city’s “street homeless” and drug use, and ensuring Lynnwood is “safe for all our residents.”

Smith was first elected in 1989 and served on the council for 24 years. He was re-elected in 2019.

In addition to his time on the council, Smith has chaired the Snohomish County Health Board and served as president of the Washington Pilot’s Association. In 2011, he spearheaded the creation of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and has personally produced and financed Lynnwood Christmas tree lighting for 13 years.

During his mayoral campaign, Smith said will be forgoing the use of plastic campaign signs, which he said are bad for the environment.

“Each plastic campaign sign is equivalent to about 480 plastic straws” Smith said. “Campaign signs clutter our roadways and our landfills. Our campaign is committed to no plastic signs.”

In addition to being environmentally conscious, Smith said he wanted to send the message that a candidate does not need a lot of signs to win an election.

For more information about Smith’s campaign, visit www.ElectJimSmith.com or call 425-218-2150.