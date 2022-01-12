Lynnwood City Council votes to require that city board, commission meetings be recorded

After weeks of discussion, the Lynnwood City Council voted Monday night to require all city board and commission meetings be recorded and that minutes for all meetings be available to the public two weeks after they are approved.

The council voted 6-1 at its Jan. 10 business meeting to adopt an ordinance requiring “all regular and special meetings must be recorded in audio or audio/visual format.” Additionally, the ordinance requires that all “minutes must be published at least two weeks from the date of approval.” Newly elected Councilmember Josh Binda abstained from voting after making a motion – which failed 6-1 – to delay the requirement to record meetings until February pending additional input from city staff and board and commission members.

Speaking to his motion to delay the vote, Binda said he wanted to hear more from city staff who briefed the council last week on logistical and financial challenges that would come with requiring the city’s boards and commissions to record their meetings.

Last week, staff pointed out that some boards – like the city’s Parks and Recreation Board – take place in parks across the city. Additionally, staff explained last week that the city is currently paying $12,000 each year to store city council meeting recordings online and it would cost more to hold recordings for the city’s 11 boards and commissions.

During his comments, Binda cited concerns from staff that some volunteers might not feel comfortable being recorded.

“I do think (recording) changes a lot about what the meetings are,” he said. “I don’t think we’re in a rush to make any decision yet until we have all the pros and cons.”

Binda’s motion was seconded by Council President George Hurst, who said he would be OK waiting four weeks to hear more from staff. Ultimately, Hurst voted against the motion. However, some councilmembers explained that they had already heard from staff about the matter and agreed that the meetings should be recorded.

Council Vice President Jim Smith said the city has had issues in the past with inadequate recordkeeping and the city should strive to be more transparent. He also said he didn’t think recording the meetings would be that difficult.

“We can always put a cassette player on the table and record the meeting at the very least,” he said.

Councilmember Shannon Sessions said staff made some good points last week but added that the board and commission meetings – like city council meetings – are subject to the Washington Open Public Meetings Act, which requires public meetings held by governing bodies to be available to the public.

“It’s important for everybody to realize that that’s part of the job, and if they aren’t comfortable (being recorded) then they shouldn’t be volunteering for the city,” she said.

Since some board and commission meetings only meet once each month, Sessions clarified that it could take up to a month and two weeks for some meeting minutes to be posted online. Sessions also asked Binda to explain his abstention vote. In response, Binda said that he was not on the council when the discussions took place last year and he wanted to have more time to learn about the topic. When Sessions pointed out that the meetings are available online for anyone to watch, Binda said he was too busy campaigning to watch the meetings and learn about the issues. Addressing Binda directly, Sessions said she was worried that he would continue to be unprepared for future council meetings.

“I’m just afraid that several votes will turn out like this,” she said. “So, hopefully you can get up to speed and educate yourself on all the future votes so that you can vote properly.”

In other business, the council voted to re-elect Hurst – who ran unopposed – as council president for the 2022 calendar year. The council also voted 4-3 – with Councilmembers Sessions, Binda and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby opposed – to re-elect Smith as council president. Altamirano-Crosby was also nominated for the vice president role.

–By Cody Sexton