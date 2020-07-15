Lynnwood City Council votes to use emergency funds to fill $2.2 million gap in the city’s budget

To fill a $2.2 million gap in the city’s budget, the Lynnwood City Council voted Monday to use a portion of Lynnwood’s emergency funds to address the financial impacts of COVID-19.

At its brief July 13 business meeting, the council voted 6-1 — with Councilmember Jim Smith voting against — to adopt a resolution authorizing the use of general fund reserves to fill the gap in the city budget caused by pandemic-related revenue loss.

Prior to the vote, Councilmember Ian Cotton recapped why the city was voting to use funds to address the budget gap. According to Cotton, the city relies heavily on sales tax revenues that took a significant dip in March and April as a result of the state-mandated closures of “nonessential” businesses.

“The good news is that we planned for that,” Cotton said. “We have a revenue stabilization fund and as part of our financial policies we’re closing that gap with that.”

The council previously discussed its options for addressing the gap at its June 29 work session. During the meeting, city Finance Director Sonja Springer advised the council to use the revenue stabilization fund because it is “designed to help the city in these kinds of situations when there’s an adverse financial condition brought about by an unanticipated event.”

City staff have estimated that Lynnwood will lose $7.8 million in revenues as a result of the pandemic. With a $1.6 million dip in revenues in 2019, the city’s anticipated total financial loss is $9.4 million. To soften the financial blow, city staff was instructed to identify excess cost in their departments and the council has been reviewing these cost-saving measures in its recent meetings.

Before casting the sole dissenting vote, Councilmember Smith explained his decision to vote against the resolution. He said the city should not be quick to spend its reserves and instead supported one of city staff’s other ideas to use the economic development infrastructure fund (EDIF). Smith compared the situation to household finances.

“For me, it would be more important if you did have an emergency in your house, you might want to put off remodeling your rec room,” he said. “This is the same case I see here — even though we’ve got a reserve fund, that’s for emergencies. We’ve got other sources that could pay for this without using our reserve funds.”

In past meetings, Council President Christine Frizzell said she would support using either the revenue stabilization fund or EDIF. Before casting her vote Monday, she announced her full support for using the stabilization fund.

“The reason the revenue stabilization fund was set up was to deal with cash flow shortages in the general fund and provide a cushion for unexpected shortage in the tax revenue receipts,” she said. “I fully support using the revenue stabilization fund to close the gap because that is what it was established for.”

Initially, Councilmember George Hurst was apprehensive about using the city’s reserves because he said the city might need them in the future if the economy took a downward turn. However, he said that because the resolution included language about the city’s intention to restore the general fund reserves, he would be voting in favor of it.

At the end of each year, the city is required to have the equivalent of two-and-one-half months’ worth of revenues based on the amounts from the previous year. That means the city needs to have $3.5 million in the general fund and $6.5 million in the revenue stabilization fund at the end of 2020. Currently, there is around $9.2 million in funds between the two reserve accounts.

A plan for how the city intends to replenish the stabilization fund will be developed along with the 2021-22 budget process, said city spokesperson Julie Moore. The plan will outline the timeline and methodology the city intends to use to refill the account.

In other business, the council unanimously voted to authorize Mayor Nicola Smith to enter into an agreement with Level 3 Communications to deploy and operate communications facilities in the city rights of way using dark fiber.

These days, all long-distance communication is digital and travels on fiber-optic cables, not copper wire, said Public Works Deputy Director Les Rubstello.

“Back around the turn of the century two different companies came through Lynnwood burying empty conduit to hold future fiber,” he said. “These companies lease their conduit to other companies that pull in fiber.”

Ribstello added that it’s called “dark” because no one is sending light down it at that point. The fiber companies then lease out their fiber to companies sending data on the internet.

“It certainly is good for any city to have lots of access to high-speed fiber to attract tech-heavy companies,” he said.

Per the agreement, the Colorado-based company will pay the city a one-time $2,500 administration fee

Also during the meeting, the council unanimously voted to appoint Kris Hildebrandt to Position No. 2 of the city’s Human Services Commission.

