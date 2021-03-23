Lynnwood City Councilmember Ian Cotton says he’s resigning effective April 13

Citing “deeply personal” family reasons, two-term Lynnwood City Councilmember Ian Cotton announced Monday night he will be resigning from his position on the council in mid-April.

During the council’s March 22 business meeting, Cotton said he would be vacating his seat on April 13, eight months ahead of the end of his term. He has held the council’s Position 2 seat since 2014.

Reading a prepared statement, Cotton said we would be leaving his position to spend more time with his family.

“I feel deeply honored to have been entrusted with representing my community in local government and grateful to have been able to share this season with (my fellow councilmembers) and city staff and our community at large,” he said. “I’m ultimately really proud of the legacy I’m leaving behind.”

During his time on the council, Cotton helped rewrite the city’s financial policies, which he said prepared the city for the economic impacts of COVID-19. He also served on the 911 consolidation committee, which oversaw the merger of Snohomish County’s two former emergency dispatch centers — SNOCOM and SNOPAC.

“I’m humbled by the support the community has offered me by placing me here twice,” he said. “To those I am disappointing with my departure you have my apologies. God bless you all and thank you again for the honor of humbly serving you in local government.”

According to the council rules, the remaining Lynnwood councilmembers will be responsible for filling the vacant post. The city will advertise that applications are being accepted and councilmembers — after reviewing applications — will select no more than eight prospective candidates. Following a background check on the three or four finalists, the council will cast their vote for a replacement.

Nominations, voting, selection, and appointment of a person to fill the vacant city council position will occur in an open public meeting.

The council is set to discuss the matter further at its weekly leadership/executive meeting on Tuesday. The meeting is closed to the public.

–By Cody Sexton