Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda launches ‘Love Conquers All Tour’

Lynnwood City Councilmember Josh Binda is visiting 13 Puget Sound-area schools as part of his Love Conquers All Tour, including Edmonds-Woodway High School Jan. 17 and Lynnwood High School Feb. 3.

During his presentations, Binda said he will talk with students about compassion for one another and the power of love.

“I will be highlighting how we are all creating history in today’s world,” Binda said, adding he will also address working through struggles everyone faces.

Binda was elected at age 21 to the Lynnwood City Council in 2021, becoming the youngest African American in Washington state history to be elected to a political office.