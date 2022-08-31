Lynnwood City Council’s Altamirano-Crosby also wants county council appointment

Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby said she is also seeking the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Councilmember Stephanie Wright.

Two other elected officials have also indicated their interest in the job: 21st District State Rep. Strom Peterson and Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase.

Altamirano-Crosby was elected to the Lynnwood City Council in 2019. She succeeded Wright as the current chair of the Snohomish Health District Board. She was recently appointed to the Volunteers of America Steering Committee of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center located on the grounds of Trinity Lutheran Church, which will provide behavioral health, child care, and medical services to community members.

“Snohomish County deserves a council representative of its diverse makeup,” said Altamirano-Crosby. “It is time we have a qualified woman of color on the county council.”

In a press release sent Tuesday, Altamirano-Crosby noted that according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau, District 3 is home to the most ethnically diverse city in Snohomish County, Lynnwood, with 46.4% of its growing population represented by people of color. Overall, nearly 36% of the district are people of color, and 21.5% of its residents are foreign-born.

“The strength of our district resides in its people, its businesses, and its centers of learning,” Altamirano-Crosby said.

According to the news release, Council District 3 generates some 33% of all revenue and is home to Edmonds College, the Port of Edmonds, Sound Transit’s light rail transit center and Community Transit’s Orange Line.

“Growing up, my family raised me with the values to always work hard, keep learning and give back to the community,” Altamirano-Crosby said. “Health, housing, infrastructure and education are the key focus areas for our district.”

Altamirano-Crosby is a member of the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County, a Stakeholder Member of Re-opening of Washington Schools for 2020-2021 school year, and a board member on the following organizations: Lynnwood Food Bank, Community Leadership Board of the National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants (NRC-RIM), and the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

She is the co-founder of the WAGRO Foundation, a nonprofit whose primary focus is to provide resources to people or groups who belong to marginalized and underserved communities.

Under the county charter and the state Constitution, since Wright was a Democrat, Snohomish County Democrats will pick three nominees via a vote of its precinct committee officers. Those names will then be submitted to the county council for their consideration.