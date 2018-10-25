Lynnwood City Hall art gallery showcasing work of Monica Bretherton, BethAnn Lawson

Now through Dec. 4, the art gallery at Lynnwood City Hall is featuring the work of Monica Bretherton and BethAnn Lawson.

After wild adventures in the underground art scene of Denver, Bretherton completed her BFA at the Statue University of New York at Purchase. She then worked in the film and financial industries, but has now returned to the daily practice of art.

“I am inspired by living things,” Bretherton said. “Chickens are a particular favorite because of their constant movement and variety. Whether it is the intensity of a rooster confronting real or imagined dangers, the diligence of a hen in pursuit of food, or a sociable grooming session, their concerns and ours are not that far apart.”

Lawson is a modern-impressionist painter who lives and works in Seattle. Born in the San Francisco Bay area, she was taught by and is heavily influenced by her surrealist painter-father, who was a founding member of the San Francisco Street Artist Association. After graduating from the Institute of Design in San Francisco, Lawson moved to Seattle and spent over three decades as a textile designer, graphic designer and illustrator. She returned to her love of painting after the passing of her father in 2011.

“Through my large paintings, I’m able to play harder, expressing thoughtful, bold, colorful images and concepts without parameters,” Lawson said. “I can lose myself for hours inside of each one as I take apart the images and carefully put them back together emphasizing colors, rhythms and patterns, bridging the gap between abstraction up close and realism from a distance.”

Lynnwood City Hall is located at 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Art gallery daytime hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m, with evening hours: Mondays and third Wednesdays from 6:30-9 p.m.