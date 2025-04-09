Lynnwood City Hall hosting open house May 6

Residents interested in how Lynnwood works behind the scenes can attend the city’s Community Open House at city hall from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 6 for a night of activities, snacks and a chance to meet and speak with city leaders one-on-one.

Staff from city departments, in partnership with South County Fire and Sno-Isle Libraries, are hosting the event to answer questions and inform residents on resources available to them. There will also be information on volunteer opportunities and other ways to get involved in the city.

The event will have activities for the whole family, such as “touch a truck.” There will also be a chance to win prizes and get a “sneak peak” of upcoming events in Lynnwood, according to a press release from the city.

The free event will take place at the Lynnwood Civic Center, 19100 44th Ave. W, Lynnwood. For more information, visit the city’s website.

