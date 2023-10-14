Lynnwood City Hall lined with artsy bras for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A few dozen community members came together Thursday for the unveiling of a new art installation — Bra Bedazzle — designed to destigmatize conversations about breast health and bring awareness to breast cancer.

One of the installations planners, Tracy Fox from Citrine Health, said that while similar events have been held in other cities nearby, this is Lynnwood’s first go at bra bedazzling. Project participants held a vote for their favorite bras at the reception and encouraged one another to go get a mammogram.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis