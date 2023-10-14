Lynnwood City Hall lined with artsy bras for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Bras are displayed on the wall of Lynnwood City Hall in honor to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
A group of attendees, many of whom designed the bras, line up in front of the art installation.
Raniere points to her second-place bra, “Oh yarn, give a darn, get a mammogram, for Erin.”
A wall full of artful bras.
“Fun Times + Stressful Times”
Karen Walsh (center) points to her first-place bra, “Chemo Time.”
“Emotional Support Bra”
“Come on Barbie, let’s go get a mammogram!”

A few dozen community members came together Thursday for the unveiling of a new art installation — Bra Bedazzle — designed to destigmatize conversations about breast health and bring awareness to breast cancer.

One of the installations planners, Tracy Fox from Citrine Health, said that while similar events have been held in other cities nearby, this is Lynnwood’s first go at bra bedazzling. Project participants held a vote for their favorite bras at the reception and encouraged one another to go get a mammogram.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

