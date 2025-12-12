Lynnwood City Hall lobby to be closed for construction Dec. 15-19

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Lynnwood City Hall lobby will be closed for construction from Monday, Dec. 15, to Friday, Dec. 19.

After construction, the City’s Development and Business Services Department will be relocated to City Hall beginning Jan. 2.

City departments will be available to assist the public, but anyone needing to come to City Hall during the construction period should call or email ahead of time to schedule an appointment with the appropriate city staff member.

Utility Billing:

To make a utility billing payment, use the drop box located in the parking lot, or to pay over the phone call 425-526-4442. For assistance with utility billing, call 425-670-5170 or email UB@LynnwoodWA.gov. Online services are available at UB Online

Public Works:

Call 425-670-5200

Online Services: Visit PW Online

Development and Business Services:

Call 425-670-5400

Online Services: Visit DBS Online

For all other inquiries, call 425-670-5000