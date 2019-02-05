Lynnwood City Hall, Municipal Court reopened as snow melts

The City of Lynnwood slowly but surely came out of hibernation Tuesday after Monday’s snowfall.

While the sun shone and snow began to melt, there was still a significant amount of ice on the ground, causing delays along bus routes.

The Edmonds School District closed schools for a second day, and Edmonds Community College canceled all classes Tuesday, including those online.

While the Lynnwood Senior Center was closed, Lynnwood City Hall and the Municipal Court reopened for regular hours. The Lynnwood Recreation Center canceled its programs and classes, while the Lynnwood Library opened later, at 11 a.m.

City council leadership has not yet decided when to reschedule agenda items from the canceled Monday, Feb. 4 meeting. Public Affairs Officer Julie Moore said it’s possible those items may appear during the council’s Wednesday, Feb. 20 business meeting.

In terms of future closures, Moore said the city will be responding to weather conditions “day by day,” and advises Lynnwood residents to follow the city’s Twitter account for updates.

We will continue to update this story with closure information as we learn about it.

–Story and photo by Cody Sexton