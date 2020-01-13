Lynnwood City Hall offices open, some Rec Center closures due to snow

City of Lynnwood residents woke up Monday to snow and ice covering much of the city.

Lynnwood City Hall was operating with regular business hours Monday. The Lynnwood Recreation Center and the Senior Center were open Monday, with the following schedule adjustments:

All recreation programs scheduled in an Edmonds School District facility canceled.

Swim lessons starting before 3 p.m. cancelled.

All Senior Center programs canceled.

All preschool programs starting before 3 p.m. canceled.

All remaining recreation class will run as scheduled.

Cancellation of off-site trips will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Cancellation of evening activities and lessons will be made by 2 p.m. Go to www.PlayLynnwood.com to see if evening classes are continuing.

All programmatic information regarding closures or cancellations will be posted to www.PlayLynnwood.com.

The Edmonds School District announced that it would close schools for the day, while Edmonds Community College had a later start — at 9:30 a.m. According to school district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg, district staff are monitoring the weather forecast and traffic issues. Decisions regarding the closure of schools Tuesday will be made by 6 a.m.

“Safety of our students, families and staff is our top priority,” she said.