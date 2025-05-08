Lynnwood City Hall welcomes over 200 people for open house

Lynnwood City Hall opened its doors to residents of all ages Tuesday for a night of community, fun, networking and learning how the city operates behind the scenes.

Over 200 people attended Lynnwood’s Community Open House, which was held in partnership with the city, South County Fire and Sno-Isle Libraries.

The night provided enrichment for all ages, from learning about major city projects and volunteer opportunities, to climbing in a fire truck and SWAT vehicle, to chatting with city officials.

The event spanned the Lynnwood’s civic campus, with activities inside city hall and the Recreation Center. City staff at various booths informed attendees about how the city’s departments and major operations work and provided information on resources. Representatives from Sno-Isle Libraries also helped people sign up for a library card as they entered the event.

Those in attendance also had the chance to submit name requests for Lynnwood’s new mascot; a chicken symbolizing the city’s early days of poultry farming.

“As a City, our goal is to connect with community members of all ages, from those who have lived here for decades to families with kids who might have just moved here,” city spokesperson Nathan MacDonald said in an email to Lynnwood Today. “Events like our Community Open House and our summer events are a great opportunity to share the amazing work going on in this great city and essentially get to know each other.”

Mayor Christine Frizzell, Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon and some city councilmembers were among those in attendance. Also attending were candidates who this week filed to run for election to city council.

Lynnwood has scheduled several upcoming events for the civic campus this summer, including an Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration at the library May 10.

More information on upcoming events can be found via Lynnwood Today’s event coverage and on the city’s website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.