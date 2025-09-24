‘Lynnwood City Talk Q&A’ event Oct. 4

Lynnwood candidates invite members of the community to Lynnwood City Talk Q&A for an event encouraging open conversations between residents, city elected officials and candidates running for city office in the November election.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4

Saturday, Oct. 4 Time: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Location: Zulu’s Board Game Cafe, 5116 196th St SW, Lynnwood

City Councilmember and mayoral candidate George Hurst, Councilmembers Derica Escamilla and Robert Leutwyler– seeking reelection to Position 1 and 5, respectively — and city council Pos. 2 candidate Isabel Mata are hosting the live event, answering questions and having conversations regarding the election and local government.

The event aims to hold an open discussion with residents on what matters most to them, encourage government transparency and active engagement in local government, an event press release from Escamilla and Mata said.

“We want to hear from the people of Lynnwood, understand their concerns, and work together toward solutions that strengthen our city,” Escamilla said.

The event is free and open to the public.

