Lynnwood Civil Service Commission seeks new member

The City of Lynnwood is looking for applicants interested in serving on the city’s Civil Service Commission.

The commission, established in 1959, administers a Civil Service system for certain Lynnwood Police Department personnel pursuant to state law. Personnel matters included in the Civil Service system are matters relating to the rules that govern the appointment, promotion, transfer, layoff, recruitment, retention, classification, removal, discipline and welfare of Lynnwood Police Department employees.

The Civil Service Commission typically meets monthly and is consists of three members, who serve six-year terms.

Interested individuals will need to complete an application form and attend an upcoming commission meeting. Civil Service Commissioners must live within the Lynnwood city limits and be a registered voter. For more information on the process and to fill out an application, visit the Boards & Commissions webpage.

Use the city’s interactive map to find out if you live within the city limits or in Lynnwood’s unincorporated area: Do I Live In Lynnwood?

Questions?Contact Civil Service Staff Liaison Lori Charles at lcharles@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5082.