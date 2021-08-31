Lynnwood closes city hall, development and business services department to in-person services

The City of Lynnwood announced Monday that effective Tuesday, Aug. 31, Lynnwood City Hall and the city’s Development and Business Services (DBS) Office will be closed for in-person services.

Citing rising COVID-19 cases and impacts to city staffing levels, city hall will be closed to the public. Staff will be available to assist online and over the phone at 425-670-5000 Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Online and over-the-phone services are available from each department.

For utility billing, customer service can be reached at 425-670-5170. Utility bills can be paid over the phone by calling 425-670-5000 or online through the city’s utility billing portal, or payments can be dropped off in the Utility Drop Box outside of city hall, located at 9100 44th Ave. W.

For information on other online city services, visit the city’s website.

The DBS Department is responsible for development review and approvals, permitting for land use and building projects and business licenses. The department can be reached by calling 425-670-5400 or via email at Permits@LynnwoodWA.gov.

The police department’s front counter will remain open. The municipal court is open with modified hours. (See additional information below.)

The Lynnwood Recreation Center and senior center will both remain open. Hours or operation and contact information can be found below:

Recreation Center, located at 18900 44th Ave. W.

Monday – Friday 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Call 425-670-5732 or visit PlayLynnwood.com

Senior Center, located at 19000 44th Ave. W.

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Call 425-670-5050 or visit PlayLynnwoodWA.gov.

Police Department Front Counter, located at 19321 44th Ave. W.

Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Call 425-670-5600 or visit LynnwoodWA.gov/Police.

Fingerprinting will be done by appointment only

Municipal Court, located at 19321 44th Ave. W.

Front Counter: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – noon

Phones: Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Call 425-670-5100 or visit LynnwoodWA.gov/Court.

Masks are required for all city visitors regardless of vaccination status.