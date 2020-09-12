Lynnwood commission to host community conversation Sept. 15 on racial inequities and COVID-19

The COVID-19 global pandemic is highlighting the many inequities that communities of color are facing locally and nationally. Join the City of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission for an online community conversation Tuesday, Sept. 15 focused on racial inequities and COVID-19.

The online meeting will run from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 15.

For members of the public who would like to provide a public comment during this session, you can digitally raise your hand in the meeting using the small hand icon. If you are calling in, press *9 to raise your hand. You will be called on when it is your turn to speak. Each speaker will be given three minutes.

All are welcome to join and listen, but the city especially wants to hear from diverse community members.

Zoom link: https://lynnwoodwa.zoom.us/s/95693291375

Or telephone: 1-253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 956 9329 1375

Passcode: 588635