Lynnwood, Communities of Color Coalition began distributing CARES Act funds to community members in need

The City of Lynnwood announced Thursday it is accepting applications for the its community relief program aimed at providing financial assistance to residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city received $1.188 million in federal CARES Act funding to reimburse the city for expenses related to pandemic response. While most of the funds will go toward covering COVID-related expenses like personal protective equipment, the Lynnwood City Council voted to allocate $200,000 to assist some of the city’s most at risk communities.

The community relief fund will award to Lynnwood residents grants that range between $500 to $1,000 per household. The funds may be used for rent or mortgage payments, and qualifying residents will be required to provide proof of financial hardship due to the pandemic.

“Housing has been an ongoing area of focus for the city council and our city administration,” said Mayor Nicola Smith. “We wanted our relief efforts to be focused on keeping individuals and families in their homes during these difficult times.”

Looking to work with a local non-profit to distribute the funds, the city council unanimously voted to partner with Communities of Color Coalition. Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby — who holds an unpaid board position with the organization — recused herself from the vote to remove the appearance of any conflict of interest.

“Communities of Color Coalition (C3) is proud to partner with the City of Lynnwood,” said Executive Director Jacque Julien. “We are happy for the opportunity to be in service and support to our communities that have been deeply impacted by COVID-19. We are an equity-based community organization that recognizes, housing security as a public health concern.”

To be eligible for assistance, applicants:

Must live inside city limits (check if your address is located inside City limits using the Do I Live in Lynnwood map.)

Can be used for rent or mortgage payments

Must demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19

The application for rent/mortgage assistance can be found here.

For more information on the program, visit the Communities of Color Coalition website or call the C3 hotline at 206-742-5301, extension 803.