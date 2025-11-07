Lynnwood community food drive Nov. 10-21

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

The City of Lynnwood, in partnership with the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network program, is set to host a food drive for those in need.

When: Nov. 10-21

Drop off locations:

Lynnwood City Hall Lynnwood City Hall – 19100 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood Senior Center – 19000 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood Recreation Center – 18900 44th Ave. W.

Items should be single-serving, shelf-sustainable food items that are ready to eat or quick to prepare. Do not bring bulk items.

Suggested donations include canned milk (non-refrigerated), single serving cereal, juice boxes and pouches, oatmeal packets, canned fruit or fruit cups, canned meat, chilli, soups and mac and cheese cups.

Visit the Nourishing Network website for more information.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.