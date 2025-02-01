Lynnwood considers reversal of 2022 investigation to end state trash hauling contract

Over the past few years, Lynnwood has gone back and forth over how it should haul its trash.

After a rough winter season in 2022, the Lynnwood City Council started the process of terminating its garbage and recycling hauling contract with the state, proposing that city staff take over the process. At its Monday, Feb. 3 work session, the council is set to discuss the logistics of reversing that decision – potentially leaving waste management in the hands of the state.

According to a survey from 2023, the majority of Lynnwood residents were satisfied with their current waste hauling services. Based on those results, staff began to reevaluate the city’s decision to change its garbage hauling system.

However, resident satisfaction doesn’t mean the system has always worked flawlessly. In 2022, Lynnwood was hit with a brutal winter storm, leaving the city under a layer of snow and ice. The storm resulted in “extended periods of time” where trash and recycling pickup was unavailable, prompting the council and city staff to look into other waste hauling options, city documents say.

Lynnwood has been a part of the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission since 1959 and garbage pickup has been in the hands of the state ever since. In early 2023, the council passed an ordinance to investigate putting the job under city management, ending its contract with the WUTC.

If the city were to take over garbage hauling, it would require staff to start a seven- to 10-year process of getting out of its waste hauling contract with the state. This would also mean the city would have to spend more money to hire and train staff to manage its own waste.

Since it seems residents are happy with how their trash is being handled, on Monday the council is set to discuss the possibility of leaving things how they are. City documents say that remaining under state contract will keep costs lower for residents. Additionally, the state contract offers discounts to seniors, people with disabilities and those who earn low incomes.

In other business, the council is scheduled to receive a federal government update and discuss its priorities and engagement opportunities on the federal level.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at Lynnwood City Hall. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Zoom.

— By Ashley Nash. ashley@myedmondsnews.com