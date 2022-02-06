Lynnwood Convention Center chef shares sweet Valentine’s Day recipe

Looking for a tasty treat to make this Valentine’s Day? The Lynnwood Convention Center’s Chef Michael Felsenstein recently released a recipe for his favorite festive dessert.

Valentine’s Double Chocolate Bark only needs three ingredients and takes about an hour to make.

What you’ll need:

4 oz white chocolate, chopped

8 oz bittersweet chocolate, chopped

Sprinkles, candy hearts, m&ms, any other toppings you desire

How to make:

Step 1. Boil about one inch of water in a small pan. Reduce heat to a simmer. Put white chocolate in a bowl and place it above the water. When the chocolate is almost halfway melted, remove the bowl from the heat and place it on a trivet or hot pad. Continue to stir the chocolate with a rubber spatula until completely melted. Set aside. Repeat these steps with the bittersweet chocolate.

Step 2. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Pour the bittersweet chocolate onto the baking sheet and spread to 1/4-inch thick. Use the rubber spatula to drizzle the white chocolate over the bittersweet in zigzags. Run the tip of a skewer through the chocolate in different directions to make swirls and other patterns. Sprinkle with desired toppings. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes, then break into pieces.

Share with friends and family or enjoy this snack all by yourself.