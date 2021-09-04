Lynnwood Convention Center collecting food bank donations during September

The Lynnwood Convention Center is partnering with the Lynnwood Food Bank in collecting non-perishable food donations throughout September.

Help feed Lynnwood families in need by dropping your donations off at the Lynnwood Convention Center main lobby in the marked bins during regular business hours (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) and in the evenings and weekends when the building is open for events.

Suggested items to donate:

Rice

Oats

Pasta

Whole grains

Macaroni and cheese

Canned fruist and vegetables

Dried fruits

Nuts

Lentils

Beans

Nut Butter

Spices

Oils

Side dishes

Gluten-free foods

Ethnic foods

The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W.