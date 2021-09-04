Lynnwood Convention Center collecting food bank donations during September

The Lynnwood Convention Center is partnering with the Lynnwood Food Bank in collecting non-perishable food donations throughout September.
Help feed Lynnwood families in need by dropping your donations off at the Lynnwood Convention Center main lobby in the marked bins during regular business hours (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) and in the evenings and weekends when the building is open for events.
Suggested items to donate:
Rice
Oats
Pasta
Whole grains
Macaroni and cheese
Canned fruist and vegetables
Dried fruits
Nuts
Lentils
Beans
Nut Butter
Spices
Oils
Side dishes
Gluten-free foods
Ethnic foods
The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W.
