Lynnwood Convention Center earns gold-standard accreditation for prepared facilities

The Lynnwood Convention Center recently achieved gold-standard accreditation for prepared facilities from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council.

The convention center announced Thursday it received the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation. GBAC is a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. Under GBAC guidance, the convention center — an ASM Global managed facility — has implemented stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facility.

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR assists organizations to establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. It was determined by GBAC that the convention center implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said Patricia Olinger, GBAC Executive Director. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR Lynnwood Convention Center has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”

To achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, the convention center was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.