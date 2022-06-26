Lynnwood Convention Center featured June recipe: Watermelon, basil and feta salad

Chef Michael from the Lynnwood Convention Center offers this refreshing recipe for summer

Ingredients:

1 watermelon (5lbs)

4 oz. red onion, diced

1/3 c. rice vinegar

2 tbsp. honey

3/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp. chopped basil

1 tbsp. sea salt

2 tsp. fresh black pepper

6 6 oz crumbled feta cheese

Directions: