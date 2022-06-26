Lynnwood Convention Center featured June recipe: Watermelon, basil and feta salad

Chef Michael from the Lynnwood Convention Center offers this refreshing recipe for summer
Ingredients:
1 watermelon (5lbs)
4 oz. red onion, diced
1/3 c. rice vinegar
2 tbsp. honey
3/4 cup olive oil
2 tbsp. chopped basil
1 tbsp. sea salt
2 tsp. fresh black pepper
6 6 oz crumbled feta cheese
Directions:
- Peel and cube the melon into bite size pieces, with seeds removed.
- Combine the melon, onion and feta cheese together in a large bowl.
- In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, honey, sea salt and pepper.
- Slowly whisk in the olive oil and finish the vinaigrette with the chopped basil.
- Add the vinaigrette to the melon, onion and feta cheese mixture and gently combine all of the ingredients.
