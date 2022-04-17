Lynnwood Convention Center featured recipe from Chef Michael: Corn griddle cakes

The Lynnwood Convention Center invites you to enjoy this recipe for Corn Griddle Cakes with Bacon Jam & Marscapone, courtesy of Chef Michael:

Griddle Cakes ingredients: 1/2 c. flour 1/2 c. cornmeal 1 Tbps baking powder 2 Tbps sugar Kosher Salt, 1 tsp Whole Milk, 3/4 cup Eggs, 3 Butter, 2 tbs Corn Kernels, 4 oz Parsley, 2 tbs Olive Oil Bacon Jam ingredients:

Bacon, 1 1/2 lbs

Green Onion, 1/2 bag

Red Onion, 6 oz

Minced Garlic, 2 tbs

Cider Vinegar, 2 cups

Sugar, 3/4 cup

Cornstarch, 2 tbs

Directions:

Mix all dry ingredients together in a stainless steel mixing bowl. Make a well in the center and add the eggs and milk. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and the milk. Make a well with the dry ingredients and add the milk and eggs mixture to the well. Slowly fold the ingredients together, working from the middle of the bowl outwards until all of the ingredients are thoroughly combined. The mixture should look fairly thick and grainy.

Saute corn kernels with butter and parsley. Set aside to cool. When cooled, add the corn to the batter.

Lightly coat the bottom of a non stick pan with olive oil and place over medium heat. Add batter to pan using a tablespoon. Pancakes should be about the size of a quarter.

Brown cakes evenly on both sides and transfer to a cookie sheet. Top each cake with 1 teaspoon of bacon jam (recipe below) and a dollop of mascarpone. These can be served at room temperature or slightly warmed.

For Bacon Jam:

Cut bacon into small pieces. Mince red and green onions and garlic. Render bacon until bacon starts browning and turning slightly crispy. Drain about half of the fat and add the onions and garlic to the pan. Sweat over low heat, scraping the bottom of the pan to lift up the brown bacon residue. Deglaze with vinegar, stir and add sugar. Reduce by half over low heat. Make a slurry with cornstarch and stir in. When mixture thickens, remove from heat.

