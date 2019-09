The Lynnwood Convention Center is hosting a hospitality hiring event from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the convention center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Available positions:

Audio-visual technician

Banquet server

Bar concessions captain

Bartender

Houseman/maintenance lead

Event houseman

Operations team lead

Operation crew/laborer

Steward/dishwasher

Please bring a resume and three professional references.