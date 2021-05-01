Lynnwood Convention Center hosting Artists’ Reception May 6

The Lynnwood Convention Center invites the public to meet the visionaries behind the latest art exhibits, “Northwest Enterprise: Working in the Northwest” and “Northwest Eden: Trees, Plants and Gardens of the Northwest” on display now through June 2021. The convention center is holding a public Artists’ Reception on Thursday, May 6, from 6-8 p.m.

During this free event, you can meet the artists and take in their work while enjoying complimentary house-made appetizers and a no-host bar.

The Lynnwood Convention Center partners with Acorn Studios to procure established local artists for the current bi-annual exhibit. Featured artists for these exhibits are: Michelle Bear, Shelbey Cook, Scott Filipila, Trish Harding, Soo Hong, Doug Keith, Matilda Kim, Sonya Lang, Dovey Martinez, Jason Otto, Judith Rayl, Ian Shearer, Siege, and Valentina Voronkova.

To learn more about the featured artists, visit the art exhibit page on Lynnwood Convention Center’s website.