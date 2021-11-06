Lynnwood Convention Center invites public to artist’s reception Nov. 10

The Lynnwood Convention Center invites you to enjoy an evening of art, food and fun Wednesday, Nov. 10 while meeting the artist behind the convention center’s current exhibit “Siege: An American Painter.”

Browse the exhibit, enjoying complimentary house-made appetizers and a no-host bar. Doors will be open from 6-8 p.m.

A Seattle native, Siege grew up on Bainbridge island and has been involved with graphics and printmaking since 1980. A graduate of Cornish College of the Arts, Siege has worked as a professional artist for 30 years. His art pieces are unique in that he constructs his frames from recycled cedar, stretches his own canvases and adds distressed paper over the top, creating layered surfaces of texture and color.

“I like to describe my style as ‘industrial figurative’ because I often use type and technical imagery from atmospheric graphs and topographical maps,” he said. “I have a penchant for bridges, birds, and boats. I have also created images of mechanical parts, engines, industrial tools, cuisine, and occasionally the human form. My passion is racing vintage motorcycles, and some of my work reflects this obsession.”

Siege’s artwork is on display at the Lynnwood Convention Center through the end of the year. The convention center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.