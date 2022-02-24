Lynnwood Convention Center seeking submissions from local artists

The Lynnwood Convention Center is calling for submissions for its upcoming Artists of Snohomish County show, which will run from July to December 2022.

The show will be organized as a series of mini exhibits, featuring four to six works from each selected Snohomish County artist. All emerging, mature and established artists are encouraged to submit their work. Between 10 and 15 artists will be chosen for the final mini exhibits.

All work must be for sale and will be promoted by the convention center through local and social media outlets. In addition to stated guidelines, submitted work for this show needs to be no less than 2 feet by 2 feet and no more than 4 feet by six feet, family-friendly and be able to be hung on a wall.

Photo submissions are due by May 16 and will be judged by local arts community members. Chosen artists will be notified on June 11 and expected to drop off artwork by June 29.

Complete submission guidelines can be found here.

Submissions can be emailed to nwgalleryservices@gmail.com. Contact Curator Ann Morgan at anmorgan@mac.com or 425-330-1275 with questions or if more time for submissions is needed.