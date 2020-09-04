Lynnwood Convention Center to support nonprofits with a Month of Caring

To highlight work being done by local organizations, the Lynnwood Convention Center has selected September to celebrate a Month of Caring.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention center has witnessed its nonprofit clients having to cancel annual auction and fundraising events. In a time when more community members need charitable resources, these local organizations have been hit hard by reduced funding.

Kicking off this celebration will be the International Day of Charity on Sept. 5. During the month of September, the convention center will honor its partner and client organizations on its website and social media platforms. This recognition will wrap up with a multi-charity donation drive on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the lower drive of the Lynnwood Convention Center.

Following Washington state’s Safe Start guidelines, donations for the convention center’s nonprofit partners will be accepted on the lower level drive of the Lynnwood Convention Center. To ensure health and safety guidelines are in place, community members will be able to drive to the donation booths of these charities and hand off donations from the comfort of their vehicle.

For a list of participating organization and other details, visit lynnwoodcc.com/monthofcaring.